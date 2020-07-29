District Headquarters Hospital closed on a patient suffering from kidney disease

In the dialysis department of District Headquarters Hospital Chakwal, the door of treatment has been closed for a young man who has been undergoing dialysis for the last 20 years at the government’s expense.

Noman Afzal, son of Muhammad Afzal, a resident of Sadwal town on the outskirts of Chakwal, told the” Daily Times” that he had been suffering from kidney disease for the past 20 years and was receiving treatment at the government’s expense from the dialysis department of the District Headquarters Hospital.

Noman Afzal said that he went to the dialysis department of District Headquarters Hospital as usual on July 10, but an employee named Noman Shaukat at the counter showed immorality towards him.

At two o’clock in the night, Masroor Shehzad, an other employee of the dialysis department, called me and said that the Deputy Medical Superintendent, Dr. Taimoor, was calling for dialysis. When I reached the hospital at night, Dr. Timur, Noman Shaukat, Masroor Shehzad and others were present. He said that you had handed over the day from Noman Shaukat to Misbehavior. And handedover me to Moeed police constable.

Moeed took me to the city police station and remanded me in custody. I wrote an apology and my release was made possible. I lodged a written complaint about this incident with Deputy Commissioner Chakwal and the Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority who Assistant Medical Superintendent Dr. Ashfaq Salik has been appointed as Inquiry Officer.

The victim alleged that the inquiry officer, Dr. Ashfaq Salik, had threatened him that if he did not withdraw the written complaint, he would not be treated by the dialysis department of the District Headquarters Hospital.