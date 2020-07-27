The 16th Resistance International Film Festival

The Resistance International Film Festival is regarded as one of the most unique, oldest and prestigious international film festivals in Iran.

Over almost 40 years, the festival has become a highly-attended cultural phenomenon with the goal to create an atmosphere of dialogue, to foster human spirit of brotherhood and peace, also to understand the current human sufferings and to use the language of film to fight them and the oppression that causes them. Every year the organization committee of the festival questions and explores different aspects of resistance and oppression and adds new categories to the competition program. For example, this year the definition of resistance is expanded to include invisible enemies such as viruses. A new category called “Defenders of Health” with a focus on this new wave of resistance is assigned to show, document, and demonstrate health workers fighting the Covid-19, sacrificing their lives on the path of protecting social health.

Of course, artists with their films covering and narrating any other forms of resistance, such as fighting oppression in Palestine, Kashmir, Yemen, India, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Bahrain, Bosnia, and other places, opposing colonialism, dealing with the outcomes of capitalism, standing against imperialism and imposed values, denying western media domination, etc. are also more than welcome to participate in the competition.

Carefully curated program of this event has earned festival recognition from viewers and industry professionals alike. American filmmakers such as Michael Moore, Oliver Stone as well as many other artists from more than 100 different countries have participated with their documentaries and films in this festival. Also, many renowned international guests and exceptional filmmakers have come directly to present their films and interact with viewers, including, David Barsamian, Scott Frank, Rafael Lara, Darnell Stephen Summers, Yvonne Anne Ridley, Jasmin Durakovic, Robert Hofferer, Diana Kamal-al Din, Rashed Radwan, Yousef Wehbi, Ahmed Boulane, Basil al-Khatib, Saddam Wahidi Melika, Zairi Alper Akdeniz, Thomas Hayes, Daz Chandler and many others.

This year the deadline for submissions is August 20, 2020 and the event date is scheduled for November 21-27, 2020. Independent filmmakers around the world are welcome to submit documentaries, short and feature, as well as animated films relevant to the festival topics, that will be evaluated by the competitive jury and the best ones will be awarded. Workshops and professional panels related to the topics of the festival will also be organized. For more information please visit the official website: http://moqavematfilmfest.ir/ en/Home.