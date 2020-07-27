The 60-year-old feud turned into friendship

There was a drop scene of bloody clash between two warring groups in Arr town of Choa Syedan ​​Shah. So far, 20 people from both groups have been killed and several injured.

According to the details, animosity had been going on for the last 60 years between the generations of Malik Karam Elahi and Malik Khuda Bakhsh in village Arr. On which Syed Anwar Hussain Shah and Syed Ishtiaq Hussain Shah reconciled the two groups by calling the town Jhamra and turned the enmity into friendship.

Malik Arshad Mahmood, Malik Ashfaq, Malik Iftikhar, Malik Sajjad, Malik Shafiq, Malik Farhat, Haji Irfan and Malik Azmat were present on the occasion. Reconciliation was reached between Malik Afzal Arrar, Haji Muhammad Khan Arrar and all. The two groups had been at loggerheads for 60 years and there was a lot of tension.

The two sides hugged each other and forgave each other and promised to live together in the next love. On this occasion, Malik Arshad Mahmood said that if such minor bitterness is removed together, great losses can be avoided.