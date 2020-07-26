Two dead, two others injured in Karsal town landslide

Chakwal: Four women from Karsal town, 30 km from the city, were swept away by a landslide, two of whom were rescued by the rescue team.

According to details, Rescue 1122 was informed that 4 women of Karsal town have come under the landslide. The rescue team reached at the spot and started the rescue operation.

Two women died during the rescue operation, but two women were rescued from the rubble and taken to hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Khalida, 30 years, wife of Akhtar and Kulsoom, 29years, wife of Shahbaz, resident of Moolwal.

The injured women include 50year-old Sajida, wife of Mulazam Hussain and 45year-old Azra, wife of Khalid, resident of Karsal.