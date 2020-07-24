Sindh only province where the local government system is going to successfully complete

LARKANA: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed to some changes in the local government system which will give more powers to the elected representatives, NAB has always been used against PPP, Khursheed Shah is serving imprisonment without reference, every ten years a member of Bhutto family was martyred. Said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s Political Secretary Jameel Ahmed Soomro.

The casualty department in Larkana is suffering from problems. We see Bilawal Bhutto Zardari working day and night. All the ministers have been instructed to solve the problems of the people all over Sindh. The basic problems of Larkana will be solved soon.

PPP Chairman Bilawal’s Political Secretary Jamil Ahmed Soomro while talking to Daily Times said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s demand for locking NAB needs time. NAB is being used for political engineering against PPP and PML-N.

Earlier, General Musharraf used NAB for retaliatory actions. Syed Khurshid has been serving time in jail for several months without any reference. Now even the courts have spoken out against this illegal imprisonment. All political parties must work together to create an institution that avoids political retaliation and continues to hold accountability accountable on a transparent basis.

In response to a question, Jameel Ahmed Soomro said that there is a blood relationship between the people of Sindh and the Bhutto family. Every ten years, one person of the Bhutto family sacrificed his life only for the establishment of democracy and the rights of the people. We also look at the grievances and anger of the people with respect. The purpose of our lives is to serve the people. All our lives we have looked at politics. People’s love for the PPP is a natural relationship in which no conspiracy or effort of the opponents can diminish Is and cannot end.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari believes in transparency so if there is any corruption anywhere in the bureaucracy then there must be strict accountability for which anti-corruption in Sindh needs to be made more active. He further said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Engaged in service, I have seen him work harder than any other political figure while he has been urging all party leaders and ministers to serve the people and solve problems, he said. Much development work has been done. Infrastructure in roads and streets across the city has been made new. The mortality rate among heart patients was highest. The establishment of NICVD at the level of all districts of Sindh is a great achievement.