A 9-year-old child is permanently disabled after colliding with a high-voltage transmission line

9-year-old boy was paralyzed for life due to kite in West Sargojra neighborhood of Chakwal city.

According to details, Zain Ali, son of Ehtesham, took off the kite hanging from the high transmission line in Mohalla Sargojra with the help of Iron stik and was hit by high voltage electricity.

While police spokesman said that if we enter the house and arrest the kite sellers, we are accused of violating the sanctity of the Trace passed. It is not possible for female police personnel to enter any house and take action.

Rescue 1122 was informed which rushed the victim to the District Headquarters Hospital, from where he was shifted to Rawalpindi in critical condition, where one of his hands was severed from his body.

It may be recalled that kite flying is on the rise in Chakwal city and the local police are accused of arresting kite sellers and releasing them after taking bribe from them.

The parents of the victim Zain have said that Zain’s condition is still critical and a huge amount of money will be spent on his treatment which is beyond their means.