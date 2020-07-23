PM Imran invites Sheikh Hasina to visit Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan called his Bangladeshi Counterpart Sheikh Hasina and extended condolences on the loss of lives due to COVID-19 in Bangladesh.

The prime minister commended measures taken by the leadership of Bangladesh to contain the spread of the virus. The two leaders exchanged views on the steps to deal with the challenges posed by COVID-19.

PM Imran Khan apprised Bangladeshi counterpart of the government’s measures to save lives and livelihoods and about ‘Global Initiative on Debt Relief’ for developing countries.

He expressed concern on the material and human losses due to recent flooding in Bangladesh and prayed for early recovery of the people affected by the natural calamity.

The two leaders also discussed coronavirus response and “their respective steps to deal with the myriad of challenges posed by COVID-19.”

The development is yet another one hinting at a thaw in Pakistani-Bangladeshi relations.

A “quiet” meeting earlier this month between Pakistan’s envoy to Dhaka, Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, and Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen has also raised hopes for improvement in bilateral ties.

The relationship has been tense since the 1971 war that led to Bangladesh’s separation from Pakistan.