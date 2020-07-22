Official Statement from TikTok Spokesperson

At TikTok, maintaining a safe and positive in-app environment is our top priority. We deploy a combination of technologies, and moderation strategies to detect and review problematic content that violates our terms of use and comprehensive Community Guidelines, and implement appropriate penalties including removing videos and banning accounts.

In addition, we offer users a number of controls, tools and privacy settings including easy reporting mechanisms that enables users and law enforcement to report any inappropriate content. Based on our H2 2019 data (July 1 – December 31, 2019) from our Transparency Report, our moderation system proactively caught and removed 98.2% of videos before a user reported them; of the total videos removed, 89.4% were taken down before these videos received any views. In this period, we’ve removed 3,728,162 violating user videos from Pakistan.

We are committed to further strengthening our safeguards to ensure the safety of our users, while increasing our dialogue with the authorities to explain our policies and demonstrate our dedication to user security.