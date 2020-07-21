Islamabad High Court orders release of Journalist Matiullah Jan

ISLAMABAD: The High Court has ordered the recovery of senior journalist Matiullah Jan on Tuesday.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah has issued orders at the request of Matiullah Jan’s brother. The petitioner had filed a petition for the recovery of the senior Journalist through Barrister Jahangir Jadoon.

The court, while issuing notices to the Home Secretary, Chief Commissioner, and IG Police, said that if Matiullah Jan could not be recovered, the parties should appear in person on Wednesday.

The Islamabad High Court, while issuing orders, said that the Registrar’s Office should send court notices to the parties immediately through a special representative.

The court said that according to the petitioner, journalist Matiullah Jan was abducted from Islamabad in broad daylight, this is a case of alleged enforced disappearance.

It may be recalled that senior journalist Matiullah Jan allegedly went missing from Islamabad on Tuesday (today) and this was also confirmed by his wife.

According to reports, Matiullah Jan’s car was parked outside the school in Sector G-6/3 of Islamabad and he also had a mobile phone in it.