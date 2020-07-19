Asad Khokhar removed as wildlife minister

Malik Asad Ali Khokhar has been removed as Punjab Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries, sources said.

According to reports, Asad Khokhar tendered his resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar which was approved by him. Sources said that Punjab chief minister had decided to remove Asad Khokhar from the post after consulting with Prime Minister Imran, who had visited the provincial capital.

On the other hand, Asad Khokhar said that he resigned from the ministry as he wants to give more time to his constituency.

Malik Asad Ali Khokhar had been appointed as Provincial Minister of Punjab for Fisheries and Wildlife back in December 2019. It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday once again expressed confidence over the performance of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Meanwhile, senior PTI leader in UK Aftab Ahmed has been appointed as Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s focal person for the complaints of overseas Pakistanis.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office, “The Competent Authority has been pleased to appoint Mr Aftab Ahmed S/O Aish Mohammad as focal person for the complaints of overseas Pakistanis in the United Kingdom with immediate effect.”