Princess Beatrice, daughter of Prince Andrew ties the knot in private ceremony

Buckingham Palace has break photographs from the private wedding of the UK’s Princess Beatrice, who married real estate developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday in a ceremony at Windsor Castle attended by Queen Elizabeth II.

Princess Beatrice attired in a vintage dress of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II at her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The princess was also decked with a diamond fringe tiara, which was loaned to her by Queen Elizabeth. The trinket was originally made in 1919 from a diamond necklace given by Queen Victoria, according to a statement from the palace.

The queen’s granddaughter and the property industrialist were married Friday in the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The 94-year-old British sovereign and her husband Prince Philip, 99, attended along with the parents and siblings of the bride and groom.

Working within government guidelines, the service was in keeping with the unique conditions while enabling them to rejoice their wedding with their closest family," the palace said in a statement Saturday. Mapelli Mozzi, also had a 2-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, had initially intended to marry Mapelli Mozzi on May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace. The ceremony was delayed because of the pandemic.

Mapelli Mozzi proposed while the couple were spending a weekend away in Italy last year.