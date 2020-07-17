PR apathy causes Qambar Shahdadkot station closure

Due to the incompetence of the federal government and railway officials, the train bound for Qambar Shahdadkot district was stopped by the people at the stations which have been closed for the last 20 years.

Trains to Larkana, Qambar, Shahdadkot, Ustad Muhammad, Jhatpat and Jacobabad have been closed for the last 20 years.

Since, the rice crop in this area is in abundance, it used to be loaded on the train and transported at low cost. However, now people are supplying rice or vegetables at double the cost. The railway stations have been occupied by the people, due to which the government buildings have been destroyed and the iron used in the railway tracks has also been seized and shipped away.

On this basis, the railway facility has been taken away from the people of Qambar Shahdadkot, Usta Muhammad, Jhatpat and Jacobabad. In addition to this, railway officials took notice and issued the letter of rehabilitation and restoration of closed track and also the High court of Sindh circuit bench Larkana also took notice of this closed track and ordered to restore it.

On the other hand, the people and business man of this area saying that District Kamber and Larkana is depending upon the agriculture therefore exporting agricultural goods to other provinces of Pakistan require them to pay high charges of transportation. Train travelling is cheapest than other private transport, neither the federal government of Pakistan nor the railway authorities has never taken serious actions to restore this close track further the people and business man of this area demanding to restoration of railway station and track for facilitation of people of Kamber.