LARKANA : Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Shah transferred District Health Officer Larkana Dr. Athar Shah and the Sindh government continues to make appointments and transfers in Larkana against the orders of the Supreme Court and now the 19th Grade Junior Officer Dr. Ijaz Sheikh has been posted as District Health Officer on 20th Grade Dr. Ijaz Sheikh’s notification as District Health Officer was issued to run the day to day affairs on the other hand Medical Superintendent of Chandka hospital Dr. Irshad Kazmi’s posting notification to handle day to day affairs was also issued.

Former DHO Dr. Athar Shah was also Additional District Health Officer who was appointed District Health Officer Additional charge was given. Police JIT formed by DIG Larkana Irfan Baloch is investigating the embezzlement of crores in government medicines. Former District Health Officer Dr. Athar Shah also appeared before JIT.

According to sources, District Health Office Many officers of the Accounts and Stores Department have not yet appeared before the police JIT, the staff of Medical Superintendent Larkana is also facing serious allegations of drug embezzlement. However, various tactics are being used to evade the JIT investigation, on the other hand the people of Larkana saying that there is no any kind of facility in hospital while the Sindh government is providing budget for the facilitation of poor people there fore the people demanded to higher authorities to see the the and take actions against the negligent Medical Superintendent Chandka Hospital Larkana.