Brides to be protest in Italy against the restriction of marriages

Attired in wedding gowns and jewelry, women protested on the streets of Italy dressed as brides against the restriction of marriages because of Coronavirus pandemic.

Protest was organized by an Italian wedding association named ‘flashmob of the singles or unmarried ones’. Around 15 brides-to-be protested at the event to put forward their hassle. The women held parasols as they gathered near the Trevi fountain in the Italian capital with placards, which read:

“Wedding without restrictions”, “church doors closed to the weddings” and “you broke our marriages”

As the new guidelines provided by the government prohibits large gatherings and religious ceremonies, women clad in their wedding dresses came out on the streets to protest against it.

Weddings were allowed to resume in Italy from May 18, however, no large gatherings were allowed. At the small functions, masks are mandatory even for the couples. Customs like throwing confetti or the bride’s bouquet are also restricted.

The women then also took the protest outside the Parliament building and were joined by the people of the wedding association who wanted the restrictions to become less strict.

Since the lockdown began on March 23, weddings have been banned and although the restrictions were eased only in England on July 4, to allow ceremonies with up to 30 guests, disruption within the industry will continue for months to come. Wedding receptions are still prohibited, communal singing should be avoided, and fathers will not be able to walk their daughters down the walkway.

As a result, many couples now face the stress of trying to plan a small, socially distanced wedding or rescheduling for next year, or beyond, in the hope that restrictions will have relaxed sufficiently and their chosen venue has enough availability to allow them to host the wedding they have always dreamed of.