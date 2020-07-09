Influence of M&P collaboration on TECNO’s business growth

There is no denying the fact that intermediaries play a key role in the success of a company. Particularly in the contemporary global market, the manufacturer company usually follows the ‘Direct Sale’ model and therefore rely on the services of a distributor. Distributors have an impact on the business growth, likewise with its function to deliver the right product on the time to the consumers. Similarly, if the distributors hold a good reputation and strength in the financial domain then it will help the business achieve higher targets efficiently.

The alliance of two powerful brands, TECNO and Muller & Phipps M&P is a dynamic one. According to the statistics observed, it is evident that both parties have shown phenomenal growth in their journey together and expressed confidence in the performance of the partner.

The brand’s new partner Muller & Phipps (M&P) is one of the largest and reliable distribution networks in Pakistan and considered as a trademark of exceptional service caliber. Being TECNO’s distributor M&P is actively getting engaged in delivering TECNO premium smartphones to the retail shops and providing door to door service to the customers at large.

M&P Express Logistics, the leading Courier service of Pakistan. For three decades, is providing 360-degree distribution solutions and value-added services to the consumers. With a full deck of reliable international and local courier services, M&P has become the customer’s first choice in Express and Logistics. M&P equipped with professional staff and vehicles has an impressive market share as the brand not only provides faster deliveries, discounts, but also the service of the overnight delivery of documents or parcels.

TECNO with the aim of delivering an unparalleled mobile experience to its valuable customers is endeavoring to facilitate them in every possible way. Keeping competitor analysis in mind, the brand working on futuristic lines and trying its best to achieve customer’s satisfaction. TECNO has successfully consolidated its position in the best smartphone list an now it is believed that ground is all set for TECNO to further its dominance in the years to come.