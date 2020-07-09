Sushant Singh Rajput to shine eternally on sky

It has been three weeks since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, but his fans are still trying to come to terms with it.

Besides acting, Sushant was deeply interested in astronomy and astrophysics. The actor had even bought a telescope at home to view the moon, stars and galaxies. SSR often spoke to his fans about his passion for astrophysics. Not many will know that Sushant was preparing for Moon 2024 mission by NASA.

Knowing his love for stars, a fan has registered a star in the name of ‘Sushant Singh Rajput’ and its registration certificate has gone viral.

The certificate read, “Let it be known to all that the star residing at the astronomically verified position of RA 22.121 and Declination – 10.14 is hereby named for June 25, 2020, as Sushant Singh Rajput. The name is permanently filed in the Registry’s vault and copyrighted with The Star Register with all rights and privileges attended thereto.”

sushant had always been so fond of the stars & thus i found it quite fitting to name one after him. 💫 i shall forever be blessed to have witnessed such a beautiful & profound soul. may you continue to shine brightest! 💛@itsSSR#sushantsinghrajput #sushantinourheartsforever pic.twitter.com/c92u9yz1Sg — raksha ♡ (@xAngelWingz) June 29, 2020

A message dedicated to the Chhichhore actor is also printed on the certificate. It reads, “Sushant Singh Rajput, although you will be missed dearly, you shall forever be celebrated and cherished for eras to come. Your gleaming eyes reflected the entire cosmos within them and your exuberant smile radiated incessant light and warmth throughout this dark, desolate world. Your inspiring journey of single-handedly transforming your profound aspirations into reality through your unfaltering earnestly, persistency and ambition shall forever resonate with us all.

“Your endearing sincerity, simple desire to be wholeheartedly loved and perpetual quest to attain a permanent state of happiness shall not go unheard any longer. We all hope to continue your unparalleled legacy by embarking upon the indefinite process of consistently evolving. Although short-lived, thank you so much for blessing our lives with your enlightening presence. We love you to the moon and beyond! May your beautiful soul rest in peace and may you continue to shine brightest among the stars you so genuinely admire.”