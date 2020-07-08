Gol Gappy from an ATM machine

Bharat Prajapati, residing in Banaskantha district of Gujrat, invented an ATM machine look alike, which generates gol gappay, in place of money.

Now this is real Indian ingenuity! A Pani Poori vending machine. Call it by any name Gol Gappe, Puchka, Batasa – we love it! pic.twitter.com/wC288b9uUD — Hardi Singh (@HardiSpeaks) July 2, 2020

A video doing rounds on the internet caught the attention of Hardi Singh, the Additional Director General of Police who shared the same and wrote, “Now this is real Indian ingenuity! A Pani Poori vending machine. Call it by any name Gol Gappe, pani puri, Puchka, Batasa – we love it!”

The video shows a man explaining how the ‘Auto Pani Puri Centre’ gives out the ‘gol gappa’ when you put money in it. After the cash has been added, you will soon be served with the ‘puchkas’ coming out from what seems like a small conveyor belt. Once it is fetched, the person is served with the next one and there is no touching involved. The man further explains how the machine works and revealed that it took him 6 months to build the same.

The brains behind this invention say that it took him 6 months to come up with such a machine. The customers can select different flavor option and one pani puri comes out at a time.

This innovation has got people really excited as this method assures all precautionary measures amidst Covid-19. The customers insert the money and a pani puri comes out of the vending machine. The food is not touched by anyone else in its process of making. One can eat a hygienic gol gappa for INR 10/- only.