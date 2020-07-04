UMT achieved 100% score in HEC’s online classes readiness

The ongoing pandemic has prompted a shift to online education. University of Management & Technology (UMT) got 100% scores in online class readiness by HEC.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) compiled the Universities data on Higher Education Data Repository (HEDR) portal which included eight broad parameters: University Readiness, Course Readiness, Faculty Readiness, Technology Readiness, Library Readiness, Student Readiness, Evaluation Readiness, and Laboratory Readiness. University of management & Technology (UMT) achieved a great mile stone by scoring 100% in all the parameters.

Director Accreditation and Academic Quality Improvement Cell said that this great milestone is attributable to the young dynamic leadership of President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Rector UMT Dr. Muhammad Aslam, DG UMT Abid H K Shirwani, UMT Connected, Office of Technology Support (OTS), Registrar& faculty members who are working with great enthusiasm to enable an entirely new way of digital study.

President UMT Ibrahim Hassan Murad appreciated director Accreditation and Academic Quality Improvement Cell and said that our faculty, staff worked tirelessly round the clock and made commendable efforts to contribute in Nation Building during pandemic situation. UMT is working tirelessly, how to diagnose and resolve student’s problems, and how to form new kind of user communities to support quality education in Pakistan, he added.

Ibrahim Hassan further expressed that UMT is leading in creating a real world impact by solving societal issues through knowledge, research, innovation and leadership. He also told that UMT is marking the social contract between the academia and the nation to shape knowledge- based society; he added.