Why should I invest in Bahria Town Peshawar?

Peshawar is the capital of KPK and also the center of the cultural activities and entire province business. Recently DHA another Pakistani real estate launched their DHA Peshawar housing development and now it is time for the Bahria Town Peshawar.

Basically Bahria Town announced that they will release too many housing development projects including Bahria Town Quetta, Bahria Town Succur, Bahria Town Mardan, Bahria Town Multan, and Bahria Town Naran.

A Real estate company ZemBuilders who make their name by their high-quality services. We all know that Bahria Town is famous for giving an advanced and luxurious lifestyle. ZemBuilders will also start working in Bahria Town Peshawar.

Now Bahria Town Peshawar is launched and it is the best opportunity for the people of Peshawar to enjoy the well-structured housing community. This housing project is released in January 2020 and now you can easily book the commercial and residential plots.

Location

This housing project is present on Charsadda Road near the M2-Express Way and Northern Bypass. This project location has a huge value just because of easy access from all parts of Peshawar.

Why should I invest?

We all know that Bahria Town is the standing housing scheme present in Pakistan and this housing scheme has been running for 23 years.

But now the thing is that Bahria Town Peshawar is considered the second biggest housing scheme because the first one is Bahria Town Karachi and this thing is happened due to the demand for houses.

Pakistan is the developing country and it is the best chance for the Pakistani investors to invest here and earn high profit.

However, according to the report, Pakistan is spending $5.2 billion on the construction field and now in 2020 most of the people are moving to the urban areas for the luxurious housing, which Bahria Town provides you.

This housing society provides you with complete security and high-quality life. You will get all the luxurious things that are top of the line including hospitals, supermarkets, colleges, schools, and clothing franchises.

If we talk about the entertainment then this housing society comes with the high-class cinemas, beautiful landscapes, lush green parks, flower gardens, golf clubs, children playgrounds, tracks for walking and jogging and many more.

You will get all the things in this housing society and you don’t need to go out for all the luxurious things.

Most of the people make a mistake of waiting for a housing society to be completely developed but the thing is that at that time there is no plot left.

However, if any plot is available at that time then the price of that plot are very high because of the high demand. People don’t understand that the developing phase is the best time to invest and buy a plot at a reasonable price.

What makes Bahria Town the best option?

Bahria Town is the main leader in the field of construction in Pakistan with its best way of development. The main thing of the Bahria Town is its dedicated staff. All the benefits that you get from this housing society and what makes it best option all are given below.

Gives home insurance

It is a first time in Pakistan that a housing society provides you with the full protection to its residents in the shape of home insurance. Basically this housing society is dealing with the most credible names in the sector of insurance. You can get all the information from its official website.

Healthy community with the help of healthy people

• Regular medical camps are designed by this housing society that is operated in their hospitals. Basically, in this camp you will get free treatment as follows

• Free treatment for the community children for all infectious diseases

• Sale of all high-quality medicine at low rates

• Ambulance service is available all the time for any medical emergency

Education

• Education is available for communal balance and harmony

• Best schools are opened for better education

• Colleges and universities are in under construction for the higher education

• Extra-curricular and co-curricular activities are also present

Best lifestyle for all residents

• This housing society provides civic amenities like public transport system, recreational options, and commercial facilities.

• Provides complete safety with the help of best security

• Utility supplies are available like telephone, electricity, gas and cable

• Natural green plants are present

• All the project of this housing society is eco-friendly