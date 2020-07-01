Pervaiz Elahi quashes rumours of differences among govt allies

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that all the allies are on the same page, those who have spread rumours of differences will fail.

A statement issued by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that our alliance is for the solution of people s problems, which will be even stronger than before. Dreams will never come true of those who want change in Punjab and Centre, he added.

The Speaker Punjab Assembly congratulated the Chief Minister of the Punjab and all the allied parties on the approval of the provincial budget. He said the role of the members of the Assembly in participating in the budget approval process is commendable. He said that Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) had taken full part in the approval of the budget in the Centre and Punjab and supported as an ally.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by President of Pak-Portugal Association Mehboob Ahmed called on the Speaker Punjab Assembly and discussed issues related to overseas Pakistanis and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Portugal.

On this occasion, speaker Punjab Assembly said that he has always raised his voice for overseas Pakistanis. “Our focus is to solve the problems of the people and provide relief for them”.The leader of the delegation Mehboob Ahmed requested the Speaker to play a role in reviving the visa section of Portugal in Pakistan. The issue of dual citizenship in Portugal and Pakistan has also come very close to the solution. The Speaker assured Mehboob Ahmed that he would discuss the matter with the concerned authorities.