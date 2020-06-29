Top 15 Hot Artificial Intelligence Technologies

Technology can be generally defined as the things, which are formed by the application of conceptual and corporeal efforts in demand, to gain peacetime and resolve definite difficulties. It also provides instant results to fulfill our lifestyle requirements like communication, health and creates ease in our daily tasks.

Artificial Intelligence Technologies

The demand of AI technology is increasing day by day and human beings are using AI technologies which are working on the machines, taking the abilities of the humans and their experiences to make a new platform programmed in such a way that may become helpful to lessen their hard work. They are using AI technologies in;

Voice recognition

Wisdom

Strategies

Problem Solving Techniques

The purpose of AI technology is not only to speed up our work but it also provides assured level of accuracy and precision. Best AI is an interdisciplinary science with multiple methodologies, but advancements in machine, deep learning and neural networks which are giving benefit in every part of the tech. industry. In our daily routine, AI technologies are assisting in our daily aspects of healthcare, business, banking, finance and in learnings.

Natural Language Generation

NLG transforms and examines various structured data into readable data language for the people and lessen the distance between humans and machines. Due to which, the systems can work together with each other. Latest technology in artificial intelligence is mainly used in fraud detection, analytical maintenance, and agreement management.

Speech Recognition

Speech recognition is one of the best and demanding artificial technology which identify contextual form and languages and convert it into numerical data. The latest technology in artificial intelligence developed by Siri is used in neural networks in which it interacts with the individual in voice recognition by mobile apps.

Machine learning platform

Machine Learning platform has been developed to get correct ratio of audience through digital marketing. That intelligence technologies provides more profit to the organizations and in social work to make reports. They are programmed in such a way that they can do their own work without any help.

Cyber Defense

Cyber defense is a computer network defense mechanism which includes response to actions and critical infrastructure protection. The generation of cybercrimes is involved in hacking that hacks the personal information therefore to counter these cyber-attacks with increasing complexity, Cyber defense is there to protect our personal information, business assets and other data from the computer and internet based crimes.

Image Recognition

Image recognition is a subset of AI technology. It works as an identifier in different purposes to match the images like in security, diagnose diseases, and in payment methods of the companies. Now how hot AI is mainly used in companies in facial locks, and in training robots like self -driving cars to use them for the assistance of humans.

How Hot AI Virtual Agents

Virtual Agent is an agent or a program in technology that is capable to interact with the humans and provide customers and IT desk service. An increased number of Chatbots are used to resolve the online issues of the people and answer their questions automatically through messaging apps.

Decision Management

Decision management is an Intelligence technologies which is used to take decisions automatically and now how hot AI has been merged into a variety of commercial applications like in Marketing decision-making, CRM, Recommender system, Problem solving, Opinion mining, Augmented analysis for human assistance.

Deep Learning

Deep learning is an unsupervised learning. It is present beyond every automated applications and in image, speech and emotion recognition. The machines are programmed after a lot of working and training through neural networks due to which the chances of inaccuracy become lessened.

Emotion Recognition

This best artificial intelligence helps to capture or read out the highly complex expressions or feelings from speech and face data of the person in a second and through this we can conclude a result during Interrogation and in other fields.

Robotic process automation

Robots do not have a biology like humans, but they are copying the humans in their thinking strategies. They can do a lot of heavy jobs as compared to humans and can do the same work automatically with accuracy while supporting the commercial system. But it doesn’t mean to replace humans.

Content creation

Content creation is an art present in humans, like to write articles, blog post, SEO writing and any type of research content, formal and informal work even we can check our documentation in spite of any mistakes through intelligence technologies. Marques like,

USA Today

Hearst

CBS

We use AI technology to breed our content. Wordsmith is a popular tool in content creation.

Marketing Automation

Marketing, sales efficiency and customer engagement can be improved by using technology, which will give profit and make growth faster. Artificial technology had a great impact in the industry and in the world. It helped to take out the percentage of different categories of people in market, which have common interests. Now ADEXT AI is the high ranking marketing automation.

Biometrics

Biometrics are used to identify the identity of the person through fingerprint mapping, facial expressions, voice recognition, and retina scanner. That latest technology in artificial intelligence are used to protect important information, and they are present in Android mobile phones. For this best artificial technology, multiple authentications are required to identify anything.

AL Optimized Hardware

In Intelligence technology, the hardware is designed and optimized according to our desire that we can insert it in any transferable device. Its major aim is to increase the performance efficiency of AL accelerators (ASICs and GPGPU), which reduces the sizes of logic gates to speed up the work.

Knowledge Worker Aid

Latest technology in Artificial Intelligence recognizes the perspective and provides a new path for the knowledge workers. How hot AI technologies copying human intelligence are proving to be more technical than humans because they can calculate large data. However, they are affecting 48% of the US workforce and more than 230 million knowledge-workers’ part.