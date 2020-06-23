Sushant Singh- The only Indian to buy land on moon, featured along Kendall Jenner

Sushant Singh Rajput was of course a talented actor but besides being an amazing actor he was also excellent in studies, he got 7th rank in the DCE entrance exam and got admission in Delhi College of Engineering. He had a lot of interest in Physics, Astrophysics, space aliens.

He was the only one actor in Bollywood who bought a piece of land On the moon. Sushant bought a piece of lunar land on the far side of the moon, in a region called the Mare Muscovy’. He had bought the property from the International Lunar Lands Registry.

He also owned several luxury vehicles such as BMW K 1300 R motorcycle, Maserati Quattroporte, and Land Rover Range Rover SUV.

Sushant Singh Rajput owned a super expensive telescope that he bought because he always wanted to see the rings of the planet Saturn.



He was the only actor who did a magazine cover shoot with American model Kendall Jenner. He started reaching in his peaks of achievement and suddenly this happened, his demise which made the entire country in shock, his fans, the Bollywood industry.