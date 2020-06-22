Covid 19 and obesity

With the advent of technology and creative manners that our sense of meeting

attractiveness of food in terms of appearance to satisfying our taste buds, food saw a tremendous

revolution to its introduction in varieties and themes.

Whatever and where ever. Man is surrounded by food always, be it festivities, joy or sorrow.

Food has an innate connection with our emotions .Our frequently indulged pleasure is food, yet

what is on the platter and be served nowadays is the hottest topic globally to use as a defensive

tool apart the physical measures to combat the Covid 19 pandemic in terms of immune boosters

in the body.

Smart ways of inculcation of time friendly techniques to introduce to our lifestyles making it

vivid made people hop up from healthy to a toll on their health as in life style diseases,

obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, etc.

Pandemic-Corona pushed globally masses to restrict their mobility and enforced physical

inactivity making them to live sedentary lives, pushing more the curve of higher risk of

metabolic diseases. Children and adolescents typically gain more in summers A school

environment provides structure and routine around mealtime physical activity and sleep.

People are bound to work from home., children, college goers and researchers to attend online

classes and have their whole work frame surrounded and focused in a global village in a virtual

world to prevent the spread of the pandemic viral infection made people to adopt a monotonous

behavior of life that aggravated cravings pertaining foods, hence food acquired a negative trait

from being nourishment to abused behavior. Abnormal sleep patterns disturbed the biological

clock of body hence a differential hormone level which in turn causes tendency to eat more

Pandemic corona seems to worsen the figures of obesity related conditions.

Having a pre data of the percentage of obesity globally as 72%males and 63%of women. Expectancy of the

percentage of population who will be in future queue in upcoming times will add misery in

patient management.

The exact time period till we will be free from corona is not known, so the biased nature of

corona pushes the fear of severity of severe health concerns over the faith n beliefs of people

already struggling with obesity as people are being isolated either at quarantine centers or at

homes .

The healthcare facilities are already ailing in the country to combat the crisis viz specialized

units for individual focus. Covid 19 is most likely linked to poor outcomes for those affected with

obesity

In New York the percentage of people who required breathing tubes were 40% and people in

France who were admitted in ICU were 90% as morbidly obese.

A lot more reasons fall for inability of obese people to cope up with covid and hence the

recovery a bit tedious, in simple manner I may say extra weight means there is higher oxygen

demand in body

On top of everything else, the ability of the body to fight off the virus is not good as in people

who are obese.

The best way is to focus upon the components on the platter to be served equally for every class

and category of people

As a preventive health care professional, I may not advocate here the theories to ask people to

refrain from food when in such an obesogenic environment; one cannot stay away from food.

Novel corona virus is actually acting as an amplifier for the obesity .Global food industry

produces and extensively promotes cheap, sugar sweetened beverages, ultra-processed foods

high in salt, sugar and empty calories.

Government authorities must intervene where common man cannot do its bit only by refraining

children not to eat but strong policies need to be checked by Food and drug organization, WHO,

and other involved agencies to put a complete ban on the seditious display and sale of

advertisement of such foods .Implementing positive nutritional policies, promotion of locally

grown foods, laying stone for organic markets.

Last but not the least, everybody should understand and employ the concept “Food as a

medicine” as Positive Nutritional tool rather than filling tummies and quenching thirst for

taste. Focus on consumption of wholegrain cereals, fruits, nuts seeds, vegetables in our routine

dietary regime may help to balance the current web of covid pandemic.

While escaping corona we should not fall into the clutches of another epidemic –Obesity.