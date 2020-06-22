Why you should invest in Dubai Real Estate Business

Weeks after the lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus pandemic, the UAE and Dubai governments have now reopened the country bringing everything closest to pre-Covid-19 era. The strategy adopted by the UAE government to battle the novel coronavirus resulted in lower rate of casualties and temporary stoppage to the businesses, but now the life is returning to its normal. People are happy that the government fulfilled its responsibilities and did whatever was needed in the best interests of the country.

The government has assured to provide investors with every facility and security they need to continue their business. Once again Dubai is on its way to becoming a leader in the global economy. This week people would be hitting the beaches, gathering in public parks, thronging shopping malls and filling up restaurants as they did before the COVID- all by adhering with precautionary measures such as wearing face masks, using hand sanitizers and ensuring six-feet distancing.

More and more new people and business enterprises from around the world are going to Dubai after noticing effective policies that curbed the coronavirus pandemic and that the government is going to offer an updated package of accessibilities and opportunities.

Of all the businesses, the Real Estate enterprise in Dubai freshly is going to hit the headlines as its value has doubled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the responsible response it received by the UAE government. So, if you are an individual related to the real estate business, or you just want to buy property in Dubai, it is time to get ready for the new opportunities.

Real Estate Business in Dubai

The Real Estate business in the United Arab Emirates is the idea that will secure your family’s future? This is a lucrative business that appeals common sense and ignites a ray of hope in those individuals who have tried several other enterprises. Undeniably, the whole UAE is fit for the Real State business, but, Dubai is a name when it comes to a secure investment.

Because of its geographical location, government’s friendly policies, and stable economy, Dubai is all set to be a business hub of Western Asia in the Arabian Peninsula on the coast of the Persian Gulf.

Aside from the architectural wonder and the prime location, there are a whole lot of factors why people would decide to or decide not to buy a property in Dubai. If you are planning to invest in real estate, consider the following main factors as prior to deciding to or not deciding to purchase a property in Dubai.

Stable Economy

This is the most important factor to keep in mind prior to investing in any business be it real estate or something else. The economy of any country determines the future landscape where companies see their position in terms of profit, return, taxes and expansion. If you are determined to invest in the property line in a foreign country, we would suggest you to give due consideration to the economic growth of that particular region and check whether economic indicators are going up or down. Look at the growth graph before putting your money into the investment.

Time and again, Dubai has proved that its economy is stable and it is moving in the smooth direction. Undeniably, like other countries, Dubai too saw ups and downs in its economy and the most recent ones are the crises resulted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the government finally nailed down the hurdles and now economy is robust. This time too, it has successfully come out of financial crisis and rapidly recovering. Facts and figures show that Dubai’s economy is growing at the fastest rate in the world. This is the first reason why should you think of investing in real estate business in Dubai.

Innovation and Luxurious Lifestyle

From innovation in the finest architecture to transforming the desert into a smart, iconic and modern city, Dubai is the center of attraction for people and businesses around the world. People love to travel to the city, spend holidays, have fun with their friends and families and enjoy the culture. Luxurious lifestyle of people is forcing them to be a part of vibrant Dubai community. If you invest in the real estate and own some property points, you are most likely to be in an adventegous financial postion. Because you would be killing two birds with one stone i.e. living a luxurious life, as well as doing the business.

Zero Crime Rate

Across the Emirates there is total peace and tranquility. Crime rate is zero. Robbery cases are zero to none. People any time can move, do business dealings and other personal engagements freely. Everyone feels safe and secure. This is one of the key reasons why you should own property in Dubai.

Dubai Residency

If you own the property in Dubai and apply for residence visa, the government would not reject your application. Rather it would create maximum opportunities for you to be happy and enjoy your life. Residency in UAE make you eligible for enjoying many other benefits, rather just simply being a foreign investor.

Growing population

Another biggest benefit of investing in the real estate in Dubai is that the city’s population is growing day-by-day because people from all across the globe are coming here in search of better business and career opportunities. Many businesses are opening their head offices in Dubai. All these people and companies would need accommodation, offices to work in, hotels to have dinners, villas to have fun and other types of place to stay in them. With high influx of people, real estate investors would be accommodating citizens of more than 150 countries. As per the report of the Dubai Statistics Centre, the population of Dubai in the year 2016 was 2.4 million and it would reach 5.2 million by 2030.

Diverse Opportunities

Since the early 20th century, Dubai has maintained its position as a center for regional and international trade. It’s economy banks on so many other sectors like trade, tourism, aviation, and financial services. And all these sectors are interconnected with the real estate in many ways, so there are diverse opportunities for the investors to generate revenue.

Conclusion

Real Estate is an advantageous business especially if you are doing it in Dubai, you are in stronger position to secure you family’s future. Since many countries’ economies are still in recession, UAE is successfully overcoming it and repairing the losses that were observed during the lockdown. Be the first to rush to buy the property situated in the prime locations in Dubai and avail the government’s new friendly and liberal policies. Do this before it is too late because time is running out.

The writer is a freelancer, media and public relations specialist. His expertise includes conducting research on the latest trends in media, economy, tourism, real estate, education, politics, culture and society. He tweets at @visions2050.