Thats How the World Turned

When I was a child

The world was free

People were happy

As much as they wanted to be

At that time I was pure

The world was humble

People were soft

And then the devil mumbled

When I got young

The world turned numb

People were thought to be dumb

As much as a guy who drank rum

At that time I was learning

The world was yearning

The people were turning

And then it was so concerning

Then I became an adult

The world got wild as a result

People became satan worshiping cult

What they needed most was consult

Then everything took a turn

The world became hell

Most people became devil

And only thing they did was yell

Then the time dwell

The world was crying

People were dying

Whatever they said they were lying

Then the voice came

The world got quiet

People stopped

And then they pondered on their thought

Is this the life they wanted to live

There was nothing the world could give

Also nothing between people than strife

And this is what they called life

Life is much more than lying

It is know as what we call trying

Time is not still it is flying

So stop everyting for a second and use your mind

Reflect on what you have done

Ponder on the solution of problems you were trying to run

Now is the moment for you to take a shot from your gun

Dont live ur life undone

Dont make your life a fight make it fun

Keep striving until you have acheived ur aim and you are done

The world is nothing without you

Make yourself an example so people follow what you do