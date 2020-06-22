Thats How the World Turned

When I was a childThe world was free People were happyAs much as they wanted to be At that time I was pureThe world was humblePeople were softAnd then the devil mumbled When I got youngThe world turned numbPeople were thought to be dumbAs much as a guy who drank rum At that time I was learningThe world was yearningThe people were turningAnd then it was so concerning Then I became an adultThe world got wild as a resultPeople became satan worshiping cultWhat they needed most was consult Then everything took a turnThe world became hellMost people became devilAnd only thing they did was yell Then the time dwellThe world was cryingPeople were dyingWhatever they said they were lying Then the voice cameThe world got quietPeople stoppedAnd then they pondered on their thought Is this the life they wanted to liveThere was nothing the world could giveAlso nothing between people than strifeAnd this is what they called life Life is much more than lyingIt is know as what we call tryingTime is not still it is flyingSo stop everyting for a second and use your mind Reflect on what you have donePonder on the solution of problems you were trying to runNow is the moment for you to take a shot from your gunDont live ur life undone Dont make your life a fight make it funKeep striving until you have acheived ur aim and you are doneThe world is nothing without youMake yourself an example so people follow what you do