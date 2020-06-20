  The fear of Corona-virus is more dangerous than the disease

It’s no exaggeration to say that there’s a lot to worry about a moment. That’s why neuropsychologist are advising people to pay attention to any feelings of anxiety ,fear and depression.As the lockdown imposes ,everyone starts feeling down, most of the patients are complaining that they are depressed and anxious. Even if they have minor cough, they get tensed that they may have contacted Covid-19 and are transferring it to other.

CoronaVirus pandamic rapidly sweeps across the world, it is inducing a considerable degree of fear ,worry and concern in people at large and among certain groups in particular,such as adults,children, care providers and people with underlying health condition.Experts say that “social isolation can create feeling of fear ,phobia of loneliness or even sucidal behaviour are also expected to rise”.This Covid-19 pandamic maybe stressful for people’s anxiety about new disease ,the fear of this disease occupied so much of our thoughts. Everyday, almost every newspaper has stories about the coronavirus on its front page; socialmedia and TV programmes have back-to-back coverage on the latest death tolls; and depending on what to follow, social media platforms are filled with frightening statistics, practical advice or gallows humour.

As others have already reported, this constant bombardment can result in extreme anxiety, with its worst effects on our mental health. But the constant feeling of threat may have other, more insidious, effects on our psychology.The current Covid-19 is a particular and rare situation,it can affect people physically but also mentally.For many people , fear of the disease maybe worse than the disease itself.Covid-19 phobia among the people is intensifying as it is resulting in self-testing and self-medication.On an individual level, someone having cold, cough,fever believes that it is infected by the corona virus and this phobia leads a person into depression, anxiety and becomes mentally illness and eventually leads to a heartattack. Sometimes a person who is affected by Covid-19 die not only by the disease but by the fear , depression and anxiety of this virus.Mental health is more important than anything else in the world, depression is dangerous, it can take life.

Psychiatristis are uniquely situated to help both their patients and the greater community understand the potential impact of this virus and help patients, families and society deal with this pandamic . Taking care of your friends and family can be relief for them but it should be balanced with care for yourself.Helping others cope with their stress such as by providing social support ,can also make your community stronger.During times of social distancing , still people can maintain social connections and care for their mental health . Virtual communication like phones and video chats can help you and your loved one feel less lonely and isolated.

Pleasw understand it and don’t be panic. We’re in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, with cities and even entire countries shutting down. Some of us are in areas that have already been affected by coronavirus. Others are bracing for what may come. And all of us are watching the headlines and wondering, “What is going to happen next?” When you feel yourself caught up in fear of what might happen, try to shift your focus to things you can control. For example, you can’t control how savour the coronavirus outbreak is in your city or town, but you can take steps to reduce your own personal risk (and the risk you’ll unknowingly spread it to others)by following the SOP’s.

For many people, the uncertainty surrounding coronavirus is the hardest thing to handle. We don’t know how exactly we’ll be impacted or how bad things might get. It’s vital to stay informed, particularly about what’s happening in your community, so you can follow advised safety precautions and do your part to slow the spread of coronavirus. But there’s a lot of misunderstanding going around, as well as sensationalistic coverage that only feeds our fear.Humors can be a great buster, especially during this time. Some people say that the doctors injects a poisonous injection to the healthy person and show that it’s a Covid-19 patient and most of the affécted people are not going to the hospitals due to this and then it leads to the death.My question is that if doctors inject them then Why the doctors are affected also and why they lose their lifes?And the patients who are qurantine at their home Why they loses their lifes? Don’t be panic Don’t go towards the rumors it’s time to fight with this viruse and safe yourself and your family too from this.

We are in this together,there is nothing to worry about this disease too shall pass like other diseases. Eat healthy, follow SOP’s. Dont go out until unless it is extremly important. Take care of your loved ones and yourself.