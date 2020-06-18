Keep your rights close to your heart

In Pakistan, no synergy exists in any field. The fatal disease coronavirus is used for political scoring. Private channels hardly miss any chance to malign other channels. Poor people contend to be surviving at God’s mercy. Businessmen are in cutthroat competition with each other.

Murder of Black man by White Police Officer In wake of this murder on racial grounds in the USA and despondent society of Pakistan needs to be put in historical perspective.

Anti-racism demonstrations unfolded not only in major cities across the United States, but also in smaller towns and largely rural areas. According to media reports, President Trump was advised to bunker down once demonstrators surrounded the White House.

Thousands also gathered in Britain, France and Germany, following marches earlier in the day that drew thousands in cities such as Tokyo and Sydney. And while many of the global protests were inspired by the unrest in the United States, they have, also, pointed to issues of racism and police brutality at home. In Paris, the authorities barred gatherings in front of the U.S. Embassy, but thousands still protested there in late afternoon, as well as near the Eiffel Tower. These events echo a protest on Wednesday that drew nearly 20,000 people to remember Adama Traoré, a Frenchman who died in police custody in 2016. In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel called the killing of Mr. Floyd “terrible” and “racist.”

Such demonstrations started in Chicago where Police opened fire on protesters. May Day, also called Workers’ Day or International Workers’ Day. is observed in many countries on May 1st. In the United States and Canada , a similar observance, known as Labor Day , occurs on the first Monday of September. Lately its observed on 1st May in South Asia.

French Revolution has the same history. Not only had Monarchs depleted royal coffers, but two decades of poor harvests, drought, cattle disease and skyrocketing bread prices had also kindled unrest among peasants and the urban poor. Many expressed their desperation and resentment toward a regime that imposed heavy taxes – yet failed to provide any relief – by rioting, looting and striking. On November 9, 1799, as frustration with their leadership reached a fever pitch, Bonaparte staged a coup d’état, abolishing the Directory and appointing himself France’s “first consul.” The event marked the end of the French Revolution and the beginning of the Napoleonic era, in which France would come to dominate much of continental Europe.

China’s reaction to the U.S. protests has also been complicated. For one thing, the massive, nationwide outcry against racism provides an obvious opportunity for Beijing to dig at the United States for its flawed human rights record — and make the corresponding, if disingenuous; claim that racism in the U.S. disqualifies Washington from speaking out about China’s own human rights abuses. China has fully embraced that opportunity. (Shannon Tiezzi)

Iran’s foreign ministry earlier denounced the killing in Minneapolis, which has sparked protests in several cities, some of the protests turning violent. A ministry statement condemned what it called “the tragic murder of black people and deadly racial discrimination in the United States”. Iran wanted to settle score against Mr Trump who placed embargo against Iranian export of Petroleum by ships. (Reuter)

Harmony is non-existent in our country. 40% population lives in abject poverty. Without jobs, dwelling from place to place, people survive in miserable conditions. For fear of State use of brutal force, They never take to streets for basic amenities. When asked psychiatrist, he opined they have developed mental barriers for fear of Police brutalities. Indeed its deplorable but it’s not the agenda of Govt, per se NGOs. Rich people perform Haj, Umra to purge their sins but hardly employ poor people. Painful to note is that on detention of Mir Shakeel, few others channels rejoiced in their Breaking News, forgetting the fact that they too are not invincible.

Extensive campaign should be launched under the law to create awareness of their fundamental rights. I.R Rehman once said that for any movement, each participant should have the conviction that if he/she doesn’t participate the movement will fizzle out. Mark my words if we don’t safeguard rights, we are deemed to be doomed.

Author can be reached at shafqatanand@gmial.com, On Twitter @Chafqat