Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, June 18, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

Five sisters set record of passing CSS examination

Web Desk

A family in Rawalpindi has set a unique record after the fifth daughter aced the CSS examination 2019. Zohra Malik is the fifth girl from the family to pass the CSS examination, her four elder sisters are already serving at various government posts.

Sher sisters CSS exam

Reportedly, the eldest of the five sisters, Leila Sher Malik, passed the CSS examination in 2008, currently serving as the Deputy Commissioner at the Board of Revenue in Karachi. The other sister Sherman Malik Sher passed the CSS in 2010 and is currently the Director of the National Highway Authority of Islamabad.

Likewise, in 2017 Sasi Malik and Marvi Malik undertook the examination and both passed it. As being reported, Sasi is undergoing training of CEO at Lahore Cantonment while Marvi is posted as the Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad. This Thursday, the youngest sister, Zoha, after passing the CSS exam has set a rare record in Pakistan.

Zohra Malik Sher’s achievement came amid the worrying stats of lowest-ever success rate of CSS examination 2019.

This news was shared by Zoha’s sister’s class fellow on social media via a Tweet and that’s how the whole nation found out about her success story:

 

 

Submit a Comment