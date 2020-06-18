Five sisters set record of passing CSS examination

A family in Rawalpindi has set a unique record after the fifth daughter aced the CSS examination 2019. Zohra Malik is the fifth girl from the family to pass the CSS examination, her four elder sisters are already serving at various government posts.

Reportedly, the eldest of the five sisters, Leila Sher Malik, passed the CSS examination in 2008, currently serving as the Deputy Commissioner at the Board of Revenue in Karachi. The other sister Sherman Malik Sher passed the CSS in 2010 and is currently the Director of the National Highway Authority of Islamabad.

#Breaking: Proud moment for Sher sisters as the youngest one @zohamaliksher clears CSS 2019 exams. This is a #record as all 5 sisters – Laila (2008), Shireen (2010), Sassi & Marvi (2017) & now Zoha – have cleared CSS exams. 4 of them already serving in different govt depts. pic.twitter.com/AYNPM8dAAh — Kapil Dev (@KDSindhi) October 10, 2019

Likewise, in 2017 Sasi Malik and Marvi Malik undertook the examination and both passed it. As being reported, Sasi is undergoing training of CEO at Lahore Cantonment while Marvi is posted as the Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad. This Thursday, the youngest sister, Zoha, after passing the CSS exam has set a rare record in Pakistan.

Zohra Malik Sher’s achievement came amid the worrying stats of lowest-ever success rate of CSS examination 2019.

This news was shared by Zoha’s sister’s class fellow on social media via a Tweet and that’s how the whole nation found out about her success story: