Afghanistan says Pakistan to open key trade route next week

Afghan officials say Pakistan has agreed to reopen Ghulam Khan crossing for cross-border trade next week that could give a boost to bilateral trade and economic activities on both sides.

Pakistan had shut Ghulam Khan border in North Waziristan tribal district after the military launched a major offensive against the Pakistani and foreign militants in June 2014.

Pakistan had partially opened Ghulam Khan in March 2018 on a trial basis but it is now ready for full operation as all the required facilities are now put in place, official sources say.

Governor Afghanistan’s eastern Khost province Halim Fidai said on Wednesday that he has been informed by President Dr Ashraf Ghani that the Ghulam Khan crossing point will be opened for cross-border trade after five days.

Afghan ambassador in Islamabad Atif Mashal has confirmed that the Ghulam Khan crossings will open for both imports and exports on June 22.

“Thanks to the Pakistani government for agreeing to resume imports from Afghanistan to Pakistan via Torkham and Chaman as well as opening of Ghulam Khan crossing from 22nd June,” Mashal tweeted.

“We are also working closely with the Pakistan government to make Ghulam Khan crossing a transit route soon,” said Mashal, who is also the President’s Special Representative and Ambassador to Pakistan.

Traders in both countries believe that Ghulam Khan border could emerge the major trade route as the Afghan traders, who import goods via Karachi ports, can use this route as it is the shortest route than Torkham.

Pakistan has already allowed Afghan traders to use Gwadar port for import and exports.

Meanwhile, officials in Miranshah, the headquarters of North Waziristan tribal district, on Wednesday visited the Ghulam Khan border and reviewed the measures for the border management, fencing of the border and a quarantine center.

Deputy commissioner Shahid Ali Khan and District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur were briefed about the facilities at the border. The deputy commissioner described the Ghulam Khan border as an important gateway for trade with Central Asia.

A meeting of the Pakistani and Afghan officials is scheduled at Ghulam Khan on Thursday to review arrangements for the reopening of the border point.

Pakistan last month announced to open its border crossings with Afghanistan for 24 hours a day and 6 days a week to facilitate cross-border trade, which has been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic in both countries. The National Command and Operation Center, a high level body leading the country’s fight against the COVID-19, had taken the decision of opening the Torkham and Chaman crossings to facilitate Afghan traders.

Torkham and Chaman border now remains open for 24 hours a day and 6 days a week (except Saturday) for cross-border trade and unlimited number of trucks are allowed per day while ensuring proper standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for both the bilateral trade and Afghan transit trade. Saturdays are reserved for pedestrian crossing. Pakistan had shut the border with Afghanistan and Iran after the COVId-19 gripped the country, but announced in April to open the two border crossing points thrice a week to facilitate cargo trucks and containers to enter Afghanistan. However, Afghan traders say that thousands of their containers of transit goods are stuck at the Karachi port, causing them financial losses.