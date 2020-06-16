American woman plant Pakistani flag in the deepest part of the sea

Vanessa, Pakistan’s Goodwill Ambassador, won the hearts of all by planting the Pakistani flag at Challenger Deep, the deepest place in the Atlantic Ocean.

Vanessa O’Brien waved the Pakistani flag in the 10,923-meter-deep ocean.

After reaching the deepest part of the Atlantic Ocean, the American woman has become the first woman in the world to have the honour of reaching the highest and lowest part of the earth.

This mission has made Vanessa O’Brien the first woman to reach the highest and the lowest points of the earth. The point is so deep that if Everest is put in the Challenger Deep, it will still be 2 km under the water.

Vanessa’s friend, Durdana Ansari, OBE Hon Cdr Royal Navy, presented her with the Green flag given by Pakistan High Commissioner to UK, Nafees Zakaria, at the High Commission in London.

In a joint statement today, Durdana said, “I feel absolutely honoured to be part of this expedition, and proud to bear witness to this historic event. I hope this flag’s incredible journey to this extraordinary place brings good luck for Pakistan.”