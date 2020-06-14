May you get well soon — to shine high & bright

There is a rare creed of human race who are born with an undeniable noble purpose and are destined to touch the Moon and in the journey, they become stars in their own beings and existence. Time is witnessing that Marriyum Aurangzeb is a star in the making who is already shining bright and high. My association with Marriyum has been of a dear close friend, a mentor and that of a sister filled with affinity, affection, care, sincerity and of utmost respect. Having known her for over ten years, there has never been a time when she did not set the standard of professional excellence and personal magnanimity higher than it was before. She would always be there when you need her going an extra mile to help and facilitate people who rely on her or to support a welfare-oriented cause she believes in.

Learning that she has contracted the novel virus terrorized me to the core but it did not come as a shock. Just a day before, I had texted her that she must be careful and vigilant as she is too over exposed to the risk. But this is the Marriyum I know, always at the forefront and nothing under the Sun and in between Sky and Earth, could keep her away from her professional callings. She has always Kept her work and professional duties at the top most priority at the cost of her family commitments and physical health as well as mental wellbeing.

Allah has bestowed upon her a resilient spirit, a courageous nature, a serene soul and a humble character and these virtues with Almighty’s Blessings of Mercy, Kindness and Graciousness will grant her full speedy recovery from this AZMAISH InsahAllah. And she will again be among us with her full zeal and candor InsahAllah.

In the early age, she met a devastating road accident which spared her life but completely crushed one of her feet. Undergoing multiple surgeries to repair the bone and flesh, it must have been an anguishing childhood with a wish in heart and dream in eyes to run around and play with fellow mates to catch butterflies in the field, enjoy rope skipping and feel the coldness of pool full of water under her feet. But these dreams could not put her feet back on the ground but lifted her spirits and self confidence sky high. And to the amazement of her elders and peers, she was always a happy and gleeful child never feeling any less than other kids or complained of her physical limitation and incapacity.

Spending her university life on a wheel chair was nothing less than an exhilarating adventure. She never even seemed to take notice of her inability to walk let alone let it become a hindering challenge to contain her to participate actively in study or sports related activities. She was the soul of friends’ gatherings and fire of the class discussions. Making her parents proud, she pursued her further studies abroad and added another feather in her already golden cap. Her positive and optimistic approach towards life and energetic drive towards highly ambitious goals were mind boggling and beyond comprehension for her comrades who found it difficult to match the pace and keep up with the quality of her work and love for an enriched life.

I vividly remember my first meeting with her, in WWF-Pakistan’s Karachi office. I entered her room with a Subway sandwich in my hand as after a day long series of meetings in various corporate offices, I was famished. She looked at me and then at the sandwich and said, “Could not you bring two of these?”. We both laughed, shared the food and laid the foundation of a cherish-able bond of trust, affection, frankness, reliability and respect. We worked together for over 5 years and she was a major contributor in inculcating the love for nature in my already intoxicated self with the passion to revive environmental resources to make sure that Pakistan stays beautiful and green forever.

I learned so much from her capable and enterprising personality at personal and professional front. She is highly diligent and a workaholic. I remember, her first child Omar was due soon and being a busy season, we were constantly in the field, day in and out. I was based in the Lahore office and over one of our daily usual calls, I tried to persuade her to slow down and have mercy on herself and take a bit rest. She replied, “Sania, when the Sun starts to set, I feel that the world has come to an end and then it motivates me to call it a day till tomorrow. So as long as Sun shines, I don’t even realize that I am in a special condition”. To be lavish in praise and giving due credit are among her superior treasures. She would always acknowledge and appreciate. Even though financial targets tend to evolve competition even among dear associates but she at many occasions admired my work. It always meant a lot and motivated me leaps and bounds, after all she was my boss.

On account of her profound professional excellence, caliber, intellect and brilliance, she rose up swiftly among the higher ranks of her party. She has proved herself as a valuable asset and a result-oriented team member among the very seasoned politicians. By the virtue of these meritorious traits, she has well-earned reverence, prestige and reputation of a credible, gifted and talented young leader. In a short time, she has accomplished more than one can even imagine and aspire for in a lifelong career. One can disagree to her political affiliations or leadership ideology, but on a genuine and unbiased reflection, she is by far equipped with the gift of gab filled with logic and eloquence.

I wish and pray for her complete recovery and a long, healthy and happy life. By the Grace of Allah, may she get well soon, Ameen.

The writer is a development sector practitioner