Who are the young Pakistani Artists today and what are they known for?

There has always been a great number of artists creating music, films and many other forms of content for the Pakistani audience and the rest of the world. There are some artists that have a reputation of being ever cherished. The best example can be of Ali Zafar who has shown his singing and acting capabilities to the world. The new Pakistanis that are well known also come from mainly the field of acting and singing. There are some artists that are multitalented and are seen involved in a number of things.

The current well-known artists can be seen to divide into those who have a lot of family influence in the Pakistani media community and those who don’t. This first have been helped to polish their talents and come forward as brilliant products. The other type is of those who have worked their way up and started their careers in its raw form. One thing that is not so common in Pakistan is the huge success of YouTube artists. They are considered a different class and many of them get to transcend into mainstream media that is film and television.

One very unique thing about the Pakistani media is that there is no separate concept of film stars and television stars. The television stars that show the most talent or are adored by the people get to work in movies.

Here’s a list of seven of them we chose:

Ahad Raza Mir

The first actor in the list is Ahad Raza Mir. He is an acting graduate from a Canadian university. His family has been a part of the Pakistani television industry for the past three decades. He is the son of the famous Pakistani filmmaker and actor Asif Raza Mir.

He started his work from theatre in Canada where his plays would get awards in the Rom-Com section. He made his debut in Pakistan with the TV serial ‘Sammi’ back in the year 2016.

The best known of all his works is the drama series ‘Yakeen Ka Safar’. This was the first time the world had seen him in a lead role. The show went on to be a hit. He got an award for his role in the patriotic thriller film ‘Parwaaz Hai Junoon’.

Ali Gul Pir

Ali’s work is once a very rare instance of people getting to enter the singing and acting world through YouTube in Pakistan. He had completed his film making degree and was longing for a chance to show his skills in 2012. This is the same year when his hit single ‘Wadere ka Beta” was released on YouTube. This became the reason of his rise to popularity.

Ever since he has been putting out a lot of music and also got to work in some Pakistani films. ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Aani” and ‘Heer Maan Ja’ are two of his film projects.

Bilal Khan

Bilal Khan is a Pakistani Canadian artist who got his success by his music debut. His first album was ‘Umeed’ back in 2009 while his hit singles include ‘Bachaana” and ‘ Tou Kya Hua”. He got the nominee for best Album for ‘Umeed’ at the 2012 Lux Style Awards.

He has showcased his acting skills in many Pakistani TV series. The best known out of them is his work in the hit show ‘Khamoshi’. He took a break from his career in 2012 to pursue his studies but returned to the scene with hit new songs in 2017.

Ch Moazzam Ishaq

He is regarded for his work as an actor and a producer. This young man grew up in the Pakistani city of Jhelum where he was known for his homemade short films. He is a new actor who was first seen in the Pakistani TV show “Dar” in 2016. The first work he did was as a child star.

He was given a supporting actor role in Pakistani TV drama “Haasil” and he delivered an outstanding performance. The TV drama he can be best known for is ‘Khamoshi’. He got the nominee for “Lux Style Award for Best Emerging Talent” in 2018. And then in 2019 he won the “Hum Award for Best Actor in the Supporting Role Male”. He has worked with a huge number of artists in a very short period of time.

He has also worked with directors in the United States. He has stepped into production with two non-Pakistani films that include Seal One and Arc Agenda.

Asim Azhar

He is an artist with a very well rooted and stable presence. He has presented his skills in the fields of singing, acting and songwriting. He started making his presence by again singing old songs and posting them on YouTube. His family is very influential in the Pakistani media as he is the son of Azhar Hussain and Actress Gul-e-Rana.

His debut songs were recorded in the Coke Studio season 9. The music video for his song ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ hit over one hundred million views on YouTube.

Osman Khalid Butt

Osman has shown his skills to the world as an actor, writer and choreographer. He is the son of the famous director, actor and screenwriter Dr. Khalid Said Butt. He was into writing stories as young as five years old.

He made his debut back in 2007 in Pakistan’s first ever zombie horror flick known as ‘Zibahkhana’. His best known works include the romantic drama serial ‘Aik Nayee Cinderella’ and the rom-com ‘Aunn Zara’.

His work other than acting has gained the most prominence. He had been involved in the screenplays of hit Pakistani movies ‘Janaan’ and ‘Siyah’.

Shahzad Sheikh

This artist got his degree in acting and film making from New York Film Academy before entering the Pakistani Acting Industry. He has portrayed his skills as an actor and model. He was born into a family of actors as the son of Javed SHeikh, one of the most renowned celebrities in Pakistan.

He made his debut in the TV show ‘Dreamers’ in 2011. Ever since he has starred in several Pakistani films and television series.

His best known show is ‘Annie ki Ayegi Baraat’ in 2012. He has worked in Pakistani films, out of which two are ‘Main Hoon Shahid Afridi’ and ‘Karachi Se Lahore’.