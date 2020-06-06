Woman, daughter crushed to death, husband injured in road accident

A woman and her daughter were crushed to dead, while her husband was hurt in a road mishap near Khairpur on Thursday.

According to detail a speedy truck hit motorcycle at Mehran national highway near Faiz Gunj resulted Mst Rasheed Jatoi-35 and her daughter Nadia jatoi-3 died on the spot while her husband Meer Hassan Jatoi was injured seriously.

The people surrounding area and Faiz Gunj police shifted bodies and injured to taluk hospital Faiz Gunj where from bodies sent to Ubaro after legal formalities.

According to police deceased belong to Ubarao area a and were going to Nawabshah by motor cycle.

Police lodged case and arrested truck driver.

Youth killed over Karo-Kari near Mirpur Mathelo on Thursday.

According to police armed persons attacked on the house of Razi Khan Pitafi at village Dilawar Pitafi and fired upon family members resulted Razi khan pitafi killed on the spot while his wife injured seriously.

Police said deceased youth Razi Khan Pitafi did love marriage eight months ago and the relatives of his wife was not happy therefore they killed him over honour.

Police took body in to custody later after legal formalities handed over to his heirs while injured wife shifted to hospital.

Police had lodged the case murder and is probing while no any culprits arrested till the filing of story.