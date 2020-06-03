MPA Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel dies of coronavirus

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel who was earlier tested positive for the novel coronavirus has passed away today.

According to details, Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel was under treatment in a private hospital situated in Islamabad for the last few days.

The funeral prayers will be offered in his native town Kaka Sahab, Nowshera. Earlier, Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch died from coronavirus. He had been diagnosed with an infection last month.

He was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) on 24th May after his health deteriorated. Sindh government spokesperson has confirmed the death of 56-year-old Baloch.

He was elected from NA-45 constituency of District Kurram in the elections. The funeral prayers of the deceased will be offered at 3:00pm in his native village Manduri in District Kurram.

President Arif Alvi has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of JUI (F) leader and Member National Assembly Munir Orakzai. He prayed for the departed soul and commiserated with the bereaved family.

Dr Arif Alvi said the political services of the late leader will be remembered.