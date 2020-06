Munir Khan Orakzai Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) leader and Member of National Assembly has died of a heart attack he has diagnosed with coronavirus as well.

Munir Khan suffered a heart stroke last night and rushed to the hospital where he could not survive and died during treatment.

The MMA lawmaker, who had arrived to attend a session of the parliament in a wheelchair, fell ill during the session. He was shifted to the Polyclinic Hospital from the National Assembly immediately.