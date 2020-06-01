5 social media trends to watch in 2020

Below is our breakdown of 2020 social media trends based on recent research and happenings in the Pakistan.

Turkish television series Dirilis (Resurrection) Ertugrul

The series, based on the life and times of the 13th-century Muslim Oghuz Turk leader, Ertugrul, has taken Pakistan by storm. Ertugrul was the father of Osman, the founder of the Ottoman dynasty, which ruled a large part of the world for 600 years.

According to the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV), 133.38 million people have so far watched the drama series from April 25- May 14. Also, its episodes are trending on YouTube in Pakistan every day.

In just 20 days, since the series with Urdu dubbing started riding on the airwaves, PTV’s YouTube channel has registered exponential rise its viewership with 2.1 million subscribers, shattering all previous records.

With growing popularity, these numbers are expected to climb up further in the coming days.

Colonel’s wife who abused policemen in Mansehra

A video went viral on Pakistan’s social media of a woman claiming to be a “colonel’s wife” at Hazara Motorway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The woman could be seen forcing her way out of a blockade, as the police have instructions to not allow anyone to move.

According to local media reports, the incident occurred on May 20 at around 5 pm local time when the woman along with a young man, who apparently seems to be her son, were travelling to the Shankari area from Mehsehra city in the northern province.

Shahroz Sabzwari & Sadaf Kanwal

Shehroze and Sadaf are other celebrities who got married during the ongoing lockdown. Before them, Faryal Mehmood and Daniel Raheal had tied the knot.

Both have face controversies and criticism, as Shehroze separated from the actress Syra Shehroze. Sadaf has been blamed for their separation.

Pakistani Actor Shehroz Sabzwari had earlier announced his decision to split with wife Saira Yousuf Khan “on account of irreconcilable differences” and decided to end their marriage.

UzmaKhan – Videos go viral

On 28 May 2020, Khan was physically assaulted by Amna Malik, Amber Malik and Pashmina Malik over allegations of her extra marital affair with the husband of Amna Malik named Usman Malik. Amber Malik and Pashmina Malik are the daughters of Pakistan’s real estate developer Malik Riaz.

On May 27, multiple viral videos on social media showed two women entering the actor’s house and threatening her and her sister, Human Khan, for allegedly having an extramarital affair with a man named Usman Malik, who is said to be the husband of Amna. It is also alleged that Usman is Riaz’s nephew.