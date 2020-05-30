Minister Abdul Aleem Khan’s reaction on wheat & flour prices

LAHORE: Taking notice of the Flour Mills Association’s statement on wheat and flour prices, Punjab Senior Minister for Food Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the move is unilateral by the association. He said that there is a difference in the prices of wheat in different districts of Punjab. Where wheat is cheaper, the price of flour will also be lower.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that rate of wheat and flour will be decided in consultation with the administration and the Food Department and a meeting between the department and the association will be held on Saturday, May 30. He hoped that the mill owners would co-operate realizing the plight of the people but if the Flour Mills Association did not cooperate, the Government would go its own way. Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan said that provision of food to the people is the top priority and the Punjab Government and we have ample reserves of wheat in the presence of which there is no possibility of shortage of wheat or flour.