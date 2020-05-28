Man demands return of ‘spy’ pigeon detained in India

A man has claimed to be the rightful owner of a pigeon supposedly held by Indian authorities for allegedly being used for spying.

The villager named Habibullah is a resident of Bagga-Shakargarh village, situated four kilometres along the Working Boundary. The man has refuted Indian allegations and said he used the pigeon to send messages on Eid.

Habibullah said the pigeon’s breed has the ability to fly for 12 to 13 hours at a stretch.

Explaining the code attached to the bird’s foot that Indian officials are investigating, he said owners attach contact numbers to pigeons’ feet so that people could return them.

“Golden Madi also have a ring attached to her foot with my contact number inscribed on it. All Indian forces have to do is add dialling code 0092 before the number and they can ascertain that she is my pet and not a spy.”

Indian media reported that Border Security forces (BSF) had ‘arrested’ a pigeon with a pink patch and tag on its leg. A complaint was lodged at a local police stating against the ‘Pakistani spy pigeon’ which was found by a woman in Kathua sector along the disputed border.

This is not the first time a pigeon flying from Pakistan has landed in trouble with Indian officials.

In May 2015, a white pigeon was arrested after it was spotted by a 14-year-old boy in a village close to the border.

And in October 2016, another pigeon was taken into custody after it was found with a note threatening the Indian prime minister.