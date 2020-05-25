MoHR to give secret code to complainant of helpline

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) has planned to issue a secret code to those who register their complaint at MOHR official helpline 1099 for protecting their identity.

Federal Secretary, MOHR said this initiative would help complainants to follow status of their complains without disclosing their identity.

The Ministry of Human Rights is endeavouring to make the country safest place for masses especially women and children, she told APP.

She informed that the ministry has received a total of 10,133 calls on toll free helpline – of which 4,153 calls were related to women rights violations, 379 regarding child abuses, around 3,509 calls linked to governance issues and 124 calls regarding domestic violence.

For reporting the violations of rights of persons with disabilities, a total of 246 calls received while 40 calls against Ministry of Human Rights received, she added.