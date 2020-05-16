Punjab govt will reopen shopping malls from Monday: Minister

Punjab information minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that the provincial government will reopen shopping malls as a part of lifting the lockdown in phases from Monday.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that the overall situation across Punjab is satisfactory after the government allowed people to go on about their daily businesses while ensuring the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures.

The minister said that the decision to either ease or ramp up lockdown restrictions will be taken keeping in view the public response during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Punjab minister expressed hope that the public will not take undue advantage of the ease in curbs and act responsibly.

He said the transport industry has also been allowed to resume inter-city travel with the already-agreed SOPs.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar urged citizens to follow the Standard Operating Procedures laid out by the government in order to remain safe from the coronavirus.