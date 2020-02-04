Minor girl raped in moving vehicle in Jhelum

A minor girl has been raped by two transporters in a moving vehicle, the news appeared from Jhelum on Monday.

The 15 years old (name with held to ensure privacy) is a student in the seminary at Jamia Ahl-e-Sunnat situated in Talagang. The girl was on her normal commutes amidst Talagang and Kharian at a coaster, when the driver and conductor of the coaster took the heinous incident.

According to the reports, as the coaster hit the Dina stop, only the minor left in the vehicle. Upon the monstrous incident, the minor then being thrown from the moving vehicle on a roadside.

Consequently, the victim’s mother lodged a case of rape against the driver and the conductor, then under the supervision of DPO Jhelum Capt (R) Hammad Abid, the victim girl brought to DHQ hospital for medical, where doctors confirmed that she has been sexually assaulted.

On the other hand, the police officials led by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajik, managed to arrest the driver who is the main offender.

Meanwhile, police enquire to hold the DNA (Deoxyribonucleic acid) test of both the victim and the driver at Punjab Forensic Laboratory Lahore.

Nonetheless, a similar incident happened in Mansehra also, back in 2014, where two men raped a lady in a moving vehicle.

Be that as it is, Pakistan sees rape cases now and then since, 2017, but still fails to implement any dreadful law for the absconder.

Only in 2019, over 3,800 cases of child sexual abuse were reported overall in the country — where most vulnerable groups were identified as boys between the ages of six and 15 years old — and girls who are either infants or between 16 and 18 years old. According to the child rights organization, Sahil.

In the incumbent year, so far 16 cases of rapes have reported in the media.

“When the police have arrested him, then what are they doing? He needs to be hanged publicly, so other people can take an example” Muhammad Ramzan, once pleaded before a report, the father of Faizan Muhammad, who went missing on September 16, 2019.