Khalilzad appears inching towards Taliban agreement

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad was “satisfied at the achievements and progress” in the Afghan peace process and was confident to reach an agreement with the Taliban, former Afghan president Hamid Karzai said on Sunday.

Karzai appreciated and backed Khalilzad’s peace efforts, said a statement posted on Karzai’s official Facebook page.

The US envoy met Karzai, Dr Abdullah Abdullah, the Afghan chief executive and a range of other Afghan leaders to discuss developments in the Afghan peace process on the second day of his visit to Kabul

Karzai, who is presently active to unite opponents of beleaguered President Ashraf Ghani, called for the US stepped-up efforts for the reconciliation.

He also showed series concern at the civilian casualties and urged the US to stop its military operations in Afghanistan. He also called for an end to violence and successful conclusion of the peace talks.

The US embassy in Kabul described Khalilzad’s visit as “productive” and said the consultations with government of national unity leaders on U.S. efforts aimed to “facilitate a political settlement to end the war.”

“They also discussed recent efforts by the United States to negotiate a reduction of violence with the Taliban to pave the way for a U.S.-Taliban agreement, intra-Afghan negotiations, and a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in support of a sustainable peace,” a statement said.

Ambassador Khalilzad also consulted with a range of other Afghan leaders to hear their views.

In all his meetings, ambassador Khalilzad emphasized Afghans should continue to focus on bringing together an inclusive Islamic Republic negotiating team and preparing for Intra-Afghan negotiations, according to the statement.

Dr Abdullah tweeted he had a constructive meeting with Kahlilzad and received a briefing on his recent diplomatic efforts toward peace in Afghanistan.

“We stand ready to engage in talks with any parties that genuinely believe in political resolution of problems in our country,” he said.

Contradiction in remarks

There is a visible contradiction in remarks attributed to Khalilzad by President Ghani and Karzai.

A statement from Ghani’s office claimed on Saturday that Khalilzad has told President Ghani that there is “no considerable progress” in peace talks with the Taliban in Qatar.

However, Karzai’s statement had a completely different story about the peace talks that Khalilzad is pleased at the outcome of his negotiations with the Taliban.

Afghanistan’s former ambassador to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal, who also met Khalizlad, in a twitter post said “Was good news to hear about encouraging progress & the sense of optimism for more. Discussion focused on way forward for peace & how current bloodshed in our country could come to a quick halt.” Senior Afghan journalists were also surprised at the contradiction in leaders’ statements.

New York Times senior correspondent in Kabul Mujib Mashal tweeted “Hard to know what message US envoy Khalilzad’s really come with aft latest negotiations. Ghani readout out from his meeting: Khalilzad said “no noteworthy progress” Karzai readout from his: Khalilzad “showed happiness regarding progress & achievements”

Syed Salahuddin, Afghan journalist with Washington Post wrote on Twitter “Palace after talks with Khalilzad yesterday cited him there was no progress in negotiations with Taliban, while Karzai’s office reported that the envoy has spoken of optimism about a deal with Taliban when he met Karzai.”

Khalilzad travelled to Kabul on Saturday after holding talks with Pakistani civil and military leaders on the country’s role in the peace process, which is facing problems over proposals for a brief ceasefire or reduction in violence.