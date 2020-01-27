The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cybercrime Wing claimed to have arrested a suspect allegedly uploading child porn on the Internet.

The authority was moved into action after a video clip of a child had gone viral on social media.

The cybercrime wing has sent the suspect’s mobile phone for forensic examination and booked him under the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (Peca).

The FIA team raided the suspect’s place in the area after collecting his mobile phone location and static surveillance and arrested him.

The accused man was presented in the court subsequently and was handed over in the FIA custody on a seven-day remand.