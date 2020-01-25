Pakistan introduces first fully-electrical vehicle

Pakistan launched on Friday its first fully-electrical three-wheeler vehicle in a bid to reduce carbon emission in the line of ‘Green Pakistan’s’ mission.

The first fully-electrical three-wheeler vehicle has been unveiled in an event organized by the Ministry of Climate Change with the collaboration of the Board of Investment and Sazgar Engineering Works Limited in Lahore.

While leading the guests the Adviser to Prime Minister (PM) on Climate Change Malik, Amin Aslam termed that the Electrical Vehicle (EV) policy will mean to play a pivotal role in Pakistan.

It is eco-friendly, low-price and the money which is used for oil importation will be reduced — thus, it will serve the country in one way or the other way. He added.

The battery is designated as EcoRik Li-Ion Battery, with powering 48V, 125Ah, and 6kwh. It will be charged in 5 hours, and once the Rickshaw gets charged it can drive for 125 Km. The advisor added.

Moreover, the vehicles will be locally manufactured except for the electric kit.

The advancement comes after the cabinet approved in November 2019 — to put at least 30pc of vehicles on electricity by 2030. Among which, 0.5 million will be three-wheeler vehicles, alongside 100,000 cars and 1,000 buses.

Yet, the government’s aide Fawad Chaudhry had vowed 5 months earlier in a political show for introducing fully-electrical rickshaws and bikes in the country.

In the meantime, achieving the above target Pakistan will able to reduce carbon emission by 60pc.

Currently, there are 3 million private cars and 20m motorcycles and rickshaws beating the roads, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Even so, the country enjoys hybrid vehicle with Honda’s Vezel and Freed, Toyota’s Prius and Aqua, however, these cars aren’t being locally manufactured in Pakistan, but are directly imported from Japan.

To be cited, the PM Imran Khan has launched the ‘Clean Green Pakistan’ campaign in November 2019, which aims to combat climate change by introducing planting 10 billion trees in five years, banning plastic bags, introducing electric vehicles, along with projects of green buildings, proper waste management, and clean drinking water.