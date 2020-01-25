Abid Sher Ali registers complaint against Water Resources Minister Vawda

After facing continuous backlash for unethical and shameful act of bringing military boot in talk show and hiding dual nationality, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has landed in another trouble after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Abid Sher Ali filed a complaint against him.

As per reports, Abid Sher Ali filed complaint in United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and requested the British agency to conduct an inquiry into the assets of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader. Vawda owns 11 properties in the UK, he claimed. The PML-N leader further demanded that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairperson and the chief justice of Pakistan take action against Vawda.

Previously, a report had revealed that Vawda may have committed perjury by falsely declaring in an oath to the Electoral Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that he did not possess any foreign nationality.

According to the report, Vawda was in possession of a U.S. passport at the time he presented his nomination documents on June 11, 2018, and remained a U.S. citizen even at the time the scrutiny of his documents was completed.