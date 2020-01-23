 Pakistan up with three places on the Corruption Perceptions Index 2019

Pakistan improved three positions ranking in 120 out of 180 countries in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2019 list published by Transparency International on Thursday.

Transparency International, a Berlin-based non-profit organization releases the index of CPI every year, ranking 180 countries and territories “by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, according to experts and business people”.

Then, using the scale of 0 to 100 to rank nations, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is spotless.

In the points table, Pakistan acquired 32 points out of 100, though its points remained the same with the previous two years, however, its overall position jumped up due to the falling of other countries. As per, in 2017 and 2018 Pakistan ranked in 117/180, respectively.

In its localities, China and India take 41 points, respectively, while Iran 26 and Afghanistan with 16 from 100 points.

Nevertheless, according to Transparency International’s past data, Pakistan in the last 10 years (since 2010) has improved its points from 23 in 2010 to 32, sustaining from 2017 to 2020.

Specifically, by region, 45 points are the average amongst Asian countries, whereas, Western Europe is the highest pointing region with an average of 66/100, while Sub-Saharan Africa is the lowest scoring region with 32 points.

Taking the assessment of eight agencies — the results have been drawn. Which includes, World Economic Forum Executive Opinion Survey, World Bank Country Policy, and Institutional Assessment, World Justice Project Rule of Law Index, Bertelsmann Stiftung Transformation Index, Economist Intelligence Unit Country Risk Service, Global Insight Country Risk Rating, IMD World Competitiveness Center World Competitiveness Yearbook Executive Opinion Survey, and Varieties of Democracy.

Whereas in the top five countries are New Zealand and Denmark, with 87 points each, followed by Finland 86, then Singapore, Sweden, and Switzerland scored 85 each and Norway and the Netherlands with 84 and 82, respectively. The bottom countries are Somalia, South Sudan and Syria with scores of 9, 12 and 13, respectively. Yemen and Venezuela, 15 and 16, separately.

In the meantime, two-third of countries take less than 50 points in the incumbent year, according to the CPI report. However, the overall average points increase to 43 from 41.

CPI has indicated big use of the money during elections as the root cause of corruption besides governments listen only to the voices of wealthy or well-connected individuals.

“To have any chance of ending corruption and improving peoples’ lives, we must tackle the relationship between politics and big money. All citizens must be represented in decision-making”. Patricia Moreira, the Managing Director of Transparency International quoted.