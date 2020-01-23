ICC top officials meet IPC Minister

ISLAMABAD: A two-member International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation comprising Chief Executive Officer Manu Sawhney and General Manager Commercial Campbell Jamieson called on Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza.

Matters pertaining to sports, tourism, and its impact on generating income and boosting the economy of the country, were discussed during the meeting.

Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani and Chief Executive PCB Wasim Khan were also present during the meeting, said a press release issued here.

Dr. Fehmida Mirza opined that sports have become a global industry which generates other activities of commercial values like tourism. She stressed for promotion of all sports besides cricket.

The minister said bilateral relationships between various countries could be strengthened through sports diplomacy.

She on behalf of the Federal Government assured full support for holding any ICC event in Pakistan. It was agreed that any mega sports event could be held in Pakistan with the support of the government.

Campbell Jamieson General Manager – Commercial at International Cricket Council apprised about ICC’s future under 19 Men and Women events to be held between 2023-2031.

He informed that ICC was focusing on women cricket and has planned special women events.

In this regard any country could volunteer to host any of these ICC events, he said.

It was also discussed that ICC was working to include cricket studies in the curriculum.