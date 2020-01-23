Professor Michael Masters, a biological anthropologist at Montana Technological University in Butte, claims that UFOs may be piloted by ‘time-travelling humans’.



In thousands of years’ time, humanity will have access to all kinds of bonkers technology, argues Dr Michael Masters.

The anthropologist, who plies his trade at Montana Technological University, believes time and space travel, for instance, will be commonplace.

It’s therefore entirely possible that humans will “visit” modern day Earth – visits which could explain previous accounts of UFO sightings and alien encounters.

He described the extra-tempestrial as being bipedal, upright-walking, having five fingers on each hand and foot, bi-lateral symmetry that they have two eyes, a mouth, a nose, and they can communicate with us in our own languages.

The bizarre theory is featured in his new book entitled “Identified Flying Object” which examines the long-term evolutionary change in human biology, culture, and technology.

The evidence that led the professor to this theory is when most people report close encounters with aliens, they always seem to describe them in the same way.

The objective of Dr. Masters’ book is to spur a new and more informed discussion among believers and skeptics alike.

He said that he took a multidisciplinary approach to try and understand the oddities of this phenomenon.

However, he continues to remain vigilant in his own skepticism and he does not have a staunch unwavering devotion to this notion.

The book was written for his academic peers as much as it is available for anyone from the UFO community.

The book said the humanoid form and advanced technology of the creatures is the effect of sustained human evolution here on Earth.

He said going back in time to study ancient humans would be the “holy grail of paleontology.”

Masters also made it clear that the chances of extraterrestrial aliens from deep space to the earth is very minimal. As per Masters, the most convincing explanation could be humans visiting the earth from the distant future.

“We know we’re here. We know humans exist. We know that we’ve had a long evolutionary history on this planet. And we know our technology is going to be more advanced in the future. I think the simplest explanation, innately, is that it is us. I’m just trying to offer what is likely the most parsimonious explanation,” added Masters.