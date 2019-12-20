Navy pilot who shot the famous ‘Tic Tac’ UFO video breaks silence

A former Navy pilot has opened up about an otherworldly experience he says he experienced in 2004. His testimony comes just days after the Pentagon officially revealed the existence of a secret office investigating the existence of UFOs.

Chad Underwood broke 15 years of silence on the subject, describing the object he recorded over the Pacific Ocean as “not behaving within the normal laws of physics”.

He said: “It was just behaving in ways that aren’t physically normal.

“It wasn’t — to the best of my knowledge — a cruise missile or any other kind of test aircraft that we possibly may have not known about, just because of the way it was behaving.”

The incident unfolded during carrier group exercises in the Pacific, off the coast of Mexico.

For about two weeks, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton, part of Carrier Strike Group 11, had been tracking mysterious aircraft intermittently for two weeks on an advanced AN/SPY-1B passive radar.

The radar contacts were so inexplicable that the system was even shut down and restarted to check for bugs — but operators continued to track the unknown aircraft.

Then on November 14, Commander David Fravor says he was flying in an F/A-18F Super Hornet when he made visual contact with the object, which seemed to dive below the water, resurface, and speed out of sight when he tried to approach it.

As Fravor landed on the deck of the Nimitz, Underwood was just gearing up to take off on his own training run.

Fravor told Underwood about the bizarre encounter and urged Underwood to keep his eyes open. Underwood replied that the Princeton’s radar crew had already reported an object that they wanted the fighters to attempt to track.