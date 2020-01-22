EC positions switched from judiciary to bureaucracy

Fawad Chaudhry, in his Twitter message on Wednesday, said EC position traditionally belongs to the judiciary but it was switched to bureaucracy. He was of the view that the shift seems an indication for judiciary failing to maintain its decorum associated with the institution Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The minister requested the Supreme Court (SC) to look into the matter by scrutinising the facts behind the developments.

EC positions traditionally belong to Judiciary have gone to Bureaucrats, why? Because their seems to be a consensus in Pak that Judiciary is now not maintaining decorum’s Associated to this institution, this is for SC to look inwards and analyse whats going wrong? https://t.co/Fi7tBKRu8u — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 22, 2020

The consensus was made during a meeting of the committee headed by Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari in Islamabad.

The name of Sikandar Sultan Raja was forwarded by the federal government.